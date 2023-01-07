Watch CBS News
Local News

Beached whale found near Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City

By Andreas Copes

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Jan. 7, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Jan. 7, 2023 (AM) 03:20

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) –  Residents in Atlantic City woke up to a gruesome discovery on their beach Saturday morning. A beached whale was discovered near Boardwalk Hall.

Beached whale in Atlantic City near Boardwalk Hall
Beached whale in Atlantic City near Boardwalk Hall 4 photos

Workers of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center are on location to determine the cause of death.

Plans are to bury the whale on the beach soon.

This is the second beached whale in Atlantic City within a month. On Dec. 23, a whale washed ashore on the beach near the Tropicana casino.

First published on January 7, 2023 / 12:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.