Beached whale found near Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Residents in Atlantic City woke up to a gruesome discovery on their beach Saturday morning. A beached whale was discovered near Boardwalk Hall.

Workers of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center are on location to determine the cause of death.

Plans are to bury the whale on the beach soon.

This is the second beached whale in Atlantic City within a month. On Dec. 23, a whale washed ashore on the beach near the Tropicana casino.