Bridges connecting Lincoln Drive, Forbidden Drive open after year-long restoration

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Great news for bikers and hikers. Four bridges along the Wissahickon Valley Trail are now fully restored and open to the public.

The bridges connect the Lincoln Drive and Forbidden Drive sections of the trail.

They closed in the spring of 2021. The pandemic and supply chain issues slowed down the restoration project.

City officials say thousands of bike commuters use the trails to get into the city from the northwest.

Philadelphia Parks and Rec funded and managed the $1.2 million restoration project.

The bridges have been there for 40 years and it's the first time they've been fully restored.

