Watch CBS News
Local News

Underground jet fuel pipeline struck during construction in Bridgeport, Pennsylvania, officials say

By
Andrew Krietz
Social Media Producer
Andrew Krietz is the Interim Digital Manager at CBS News Philadelphia, serving communities in the greater Philly region, Delaware and New Jersey.
Read Full Bio
Andrew Krietz

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

People who live or work in the area of River Road near Coates Street in Bridgeport, Montgomery County, were briefly asked to shelter in place after an underground jet fuel pipeline was struck during construction, officials said.

Police shut down traffic in and around the area around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a Borough of Bridgeport post on Facebook. About 500-1,000 gallons of fuel are believed to have leaked from the pipe before it was shut off.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted later Thursday, and no injuries were reported, officials said.

bridgeport gas line break 110526
Chopper 3

Video from Chopper 3 showed multiple first responders in the area, including police and fire, while work is underway to assess the break.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue