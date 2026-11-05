Underground jet fuel pipeline struck during construction in Bridgeport, Pennsylvania, officials say

People who live or work in the area of River Road near Coates Street in Bridgeport, Montgomery County, were briefly asked to shelter in place after an underground jet fuel pipeline was struck during construction, officials said.

Police shut down traffic in and around the area around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a Borough of Bridgeport post on Facebook. About 500-1,000 gallons of fuel are believed to have leaked from the pipe before it was shut off.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted later Thursday, and no injuries were reported, officials said.

Chopper 3

Video from Chopper 3 showed multiple first responders in the area, including police and fire, while work is underway to assess the break.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.