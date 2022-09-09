Bridesburg accident leaves man dead, woman with severed arm, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An accident in Bridesburg has left a motorcyclist dead and a woman with a severed right arm, Philadelphia police said Friday night. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at Bridge and Tacony Streets.

Police said a 59-year-old man was traveling northbound on Tacony Street on a motorcycle when he struck a black Honda minivan that was attempting to turn on eastbound Bridge Street.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The female passenger of the minivan was rushed to Temple University Hospital with a severed right arm. Her condition is unknown.