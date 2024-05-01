"Bricken for Chicken" promotion will run during entirety of Philadelphia 76ers' home games for rest of playoffs

Sixers fans breathe sigh of relief after overtime win in Game 5 against New York

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chick-fil-A's "Bricken for Chicken" promotion will run during the entirety of Philadelphia 76ers' home games for the remainder of the NBA playoffs, the team announced ahead of Game 6 vs. the New York Knicks.

"We experienced firsthand this season how 'Bricken for Chicken' has elevated the gameday experience, bringing a high level of energy to not only the 76ers fans, but also the team," Chick-fil-A owner/operator Sam Class said in a statement. "We want to help do our part in making tomorrow night's game the best Philly atmosphere possible. By extending the promotion for the entire game, we hope to create a true home court advantage."

Usually, the "Bricken for Chicken" promotion is only in effect during the second half of Sixers' home games, but on Thursday night, it will be changed with the hopes of creating a home-court advantage for Philly after Knicks fans took over the Wells Fargo Center for Game 4.

The day after an opposing player misses two straight free throws, Sixers fans can receive free chicken nuggets through the Chick-fil-A app at stores in the Greater Philadelphia area. The number of nuggets can range from a 5-count, 8-count or 12-count.

The offer is available to all fans in the market, regardless of whether they attend the game or watch at home.

If the Sixers can beat the Knicks in seven games, the promotion would also be in effect for the second-round series against either the Indiana Pacers or Milwaukee Bucks.

The Sixers are trying to make sure the Wells Fargo Center is as loud as possible after Knicks fans over the crowd for Game 4 on Sunday.

Sixers owners and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin even bought more than 2,000 tickets for fans ahead of the game.