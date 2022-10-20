Sixers' Frosty Freeze Out replaced by Chick-fil-A nuggets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fan favorite, the 76ers Frosty Freeze Out, is being replaced. Get ready for "Bricken for Chicken."

The Sixers announced ahead of their season opener on Thursday that they have teamed up with Chick-fil-A for this new promotion. The day after any opposing player misses two consecutive free-throw attempts in the second half of a 76ers home game, fans will be able to redeem some Chick-fil-A nuggets.

The first time an opposing player misses two consecutive free throws in the second half, fans will get a 5-count nugget. If two players miss both free throws, fans will get a free 8-count nugget, and the third time it happens, fans will receive a free 12-count nugget.

Nuggets can be redeemed the day after the game at participating Greater Philadelphia area Chick-fil-A locations.

The promotion is open to all fans in the Greater Philadelphia area. It will be available through the Chick-fil-A app. In order to claim the nuggets you will have to open the Chick-fil-A app from the time the game ends until 10:30 a.m. the next business day.

Once you claim the offer, it can be redeemed by scanning the Chick-fil-A app or placing a mobile order within the app. The offer must be used within three days of the qualifying game.