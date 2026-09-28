NFL asks Homeland Security to take down video of former Philadelphia Eagle Brian Dawkins

The NFL has asked the Department of Homeland Security to take down a video on social media showing highlights of former Philadelphia Eagles legend Brian Dawkins in reference to a purported caravan of immigrants approaching the U.S. border.

The video posted Sunday shows Dawkins' pregame walkout as he chants "The time has come," followed by a series of big hits. The DHS post includes the caption "Our time has come."

"The league has requested the DHS take down the video," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday.

Dawkins said in a social media post Monday he didn't permit the DHS to use his highlights.

"I have respectfully not given permission to anyone other than those I currently do business with to use my NIL," Dawkins wrote on X. "Be Blessed!"

In March, the White House posted a video of NFL and NCAA highlights, including a clip of former Eagles cornerback Sheldon Brown hitting New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush in the 2006 playoffs, after strikes on Iran.

In a statement to CBS News Philadelphia regarding the video of Dawkins, the DHS said in part that it's "playing lockdown defense at the border. We will use every Weapon at our disposal, from A to X, to keep Americans safe."

Dawkins was a nine-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro safety during 16 NFL seasons with the Eagles and Denver Broncos before retiring in 2011. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

According to an Eagles team source, the team and NFL didn't give the DHS permission to use the Dawkins highlights.