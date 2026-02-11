Philadelphia woman charged with assaulting, robbing woman at SEPTA bus stop, police say

A Philadelphia woman is facing charges after allegedly robbing a 66-year-old woman at a bus stop in Oxford Circle, police said.

Janesha Pickett, 35, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, robbery and related offenses in connection with the incident at a SEPTA bus stop at Brenner Street and Castor Avenue on Jan. 18, according to Philadelphia police.

The victim, a 66-year-old woman, was waiting for a bus around 6:40 a.m. when two people got out of a red Jeep SUV. Pickett allegedly tried to grab the victim's bag and used a Taser on her arms and hands, police said. The victim was knocked to the ground and dragged during the struggle. Pickett eventually got the bag, which contained personal information and about $500, and both suspects fled the scene.

After the suspects ran away, the bus arrived, and the driver helped the victim.

There is no word if the other suspect has been arrested.