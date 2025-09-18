How the Emmy Awards donation can help local Boys and Girls Club of America chapters in Pennsylvania

How the Emmys donation can help the Boys and Girls Club of America

Emmys host Nate Bargatze announced a $100,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club of America during Sunday's award show.

However, for every second that an acceptance speech went over the allotted time limit, he'd deduct $1,000, and for every second under, he'd add $1,000. Bargatze pledged $250,000 and CBS added another $100,000.

Since then, others have been donating to the club as well.

"I thought it was outstanding in terms of just trying to get people engaged," said Derrick Billups Sr., CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Chester.

"This is and those youth are our future … and I mean, I know that's a cliche, but it is true, and everything that we're doing in the local Boys and Girls Club, as with other organizations, nonprofit organizations, is to work with youth and help them to become very successful citizens," he said.

The donations to the national club could eventually help kids in the Delaware Valley, including at Billups' club.

"Normally, what happens is once they receive funds, they look to trickle that down to the local organizations," he said.

So you can count Billups as a big fan of what Bargatze did during the show.

"Anytime, anything, any place, anywhere that can help our brand, that can help people truly understand what it is we're doing and how we're doing it? It helps," he said.

As for how those funds could help? Here's just a little of what kids and teens at the Boys and Girls Club of Chester get to do.

"Our after-school program runs every day, Monday through Friday, from 3-7 p.m. And we have everything from sports and recreation, to gardening, to cosmetology, to homework help, to mentoring, to tutoring, arts and crafts, you name it, those are the things we do," said Billups. "We take 'em on trips, and the cost is $50 a year."

"Summertime, it's seven weeks, every day. All the trips we take 'em on … obviously, swimming, we've all been kids, we've all participated in summer camp," Billups said. "So we know what summer camp is all about."

You can always donate directly to a local Boys and Girls Club of America chapter to make sure your money impacts children in the Delaware Valley.

"Our violence intervention program is designed as an extended program on Friday night from 7-9 p.m. and then from 12-6 p.m. is to have those young men and young ladies, 12 to 18, have another place to go," Billups said. "Another safe place because we know when it gets to the weekend times, a lot of times, a lot of things are closed. Kids don't have an opportunity to do things."