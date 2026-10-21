Boo at the Zoo returns to Philadelphia with extended dates, seasonal activities for families

The Philadelphia Zoo is getting into the Halloween spirit with Boo at the Zoo, a family-friendly event featuring trick-or-treating, carnival games and spooky surprises.

For the first time, the zoo is hosting the event every weekend in October.

Visitors can watch animals enjoy pumpkin treats and take part in twice-daily costume contests. Winners can receive free admission to the zoo for a year.

"I've taken my son to Boo at the Zoo many, many years and I expect to take my daughter this year," Regla Perez from Olney said.

The celebration features 10 trick-or-treat stations, a haunted train ride and the Trick-or-Tree House, an indoor play area normally reserved for zoo members that is open to all guests during the event.

Visitors can also explore the Cryptic Creatures exhibit, which celebrates legendary creatures such as the Kraken, Bigfoot and the Jersey Devil.

CBS News Philadelphia

"Everybody comes in costume," Dani Hogan, the zoo's director of mission integration, said. "We get to see so many original ideas and we just love seeing people have fun at our favorite place, the Philadelphia Zoo."

For 11-year-old Charli Gonzalez, one of the zoo's real-life animals is a favorite.

"Giraffe," Gonzalez said.

The ticketed event is expected to draw up to 10,000 visitors per day.

Boo at the Zoo gives families a chance to celebrate Halloween while enjoying the Philadelphia Zoo's animals and seasonal activities.