Watch CBS News
Local News

Body found along Schuylkill River Trail in Norristown, Pennsylvania, officials say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

A man's body was found along the Schuylkill River Trail in Norristown, Pennsylvania, Monday night, Montgomery County officials said. 

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Norristown Police Chief Michael Trail said officers responded to a 911 call about the body found along the Schuylkill River Trail off of Haws Avenue around 7 p.m.

Officials said the body appears to be a man who is about 40 to 49 years old. They said the man was unhoused and undocumented. 

The body was found by another unhoused person, according to officials. 

Montgomery County officials are investigating the death. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norristown police.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue