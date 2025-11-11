Body found along Schuylkill River Trail in Norristown, Pennsylvania, officials say

A man's body was found along the Schuylkill River Trail in Norristown, Pennsylvania, Monday night, Montgomery County officials said.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Norristown Police Chief Michael Trail said officers responded to a 911 call about the body found along the Schuylkill River Trail off of Haws Avenue around 7 p.m.

Officials said the body appears to be a man who is about 40 to 49 years old. They said the man was unhoused and undocumented.

The body was found by another unhoused person, according to officials.

Montgomery County officials are investigating the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norristown police.