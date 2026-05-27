Person being questioned after body found in suitcase in Kensington, Philadelphia police say

A person is being interviewed in connection with the body that was found in a suitcase in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood last week, police said Wednesday night.

A man's body was found inside a suitcase on the 600 block of East Hilton Street at around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, according to police.

The man's death is being investigated as suspicious, as homicide detectives investigate the incident, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 215-686-3334 or call the tip line at 215-686-TIPS.