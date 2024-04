Wawa coffee free today, Flyers push for playoffs and more top stories | Digital Brief

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A body was recovered from the Delaware River near the Adventure Aquarium in Camden on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The body was seen floating at around 4 p.m., police said.

The age and identity of the person isn't known at this time.

An autopsy will determine the cause of the person's death.

Earlier on Tuesday, a body was found in the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia's Wissahickon section.