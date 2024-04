Wawa coffee free today, Flyers push for playoffs and more top stories | Digital Brief Tuesday is Wawa Day, and the company is celebrating with free coffee. Meanwhile, police are searching for a shooter who shot a teenager babysitting two young children in Philadelphia, and the Philadelphia Flyers could potentially make the NHL playoffs if they beat the Capitals and get some help from other teams. Janelle Burrell has your latest morning headlines with weather from Kate Bilo.