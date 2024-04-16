Watch CBS News
Man's body found in Schuylkill River in Philadelphia's Wissahickon section: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man's body was pulled from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia's Wissahickon section on Tuesday morning, police said. 

The body was pulled in the area of the 5000 block of Ridge Avenue at around 7 a.m. near SEPTA's Wissahickon Station. 

lns-chopper-body-in-schuylkill-river-041624-frame-8534.jpg
The man, who police believe is between 25-30 years old, was pronounced dead at 7:19 a.m., according to police. 

Police said the body appeared to have been in the water for a while. There weren't any visible signs of trauma to the body, according to police. 

First published on April 16, 2024 / 4:28 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

