New memorial honoring Deptford Township Police Officer Bobby Shisler to be unveiled

When Deptford Township Police Officer Bobby Shisler was shot in the line of duty in 2023, the community rallied around his family and fellow officers.

Now, in the heart of Westville, outside the 4 Heroes Charity headquarters on Edgewater Avenue, a permanent memorial and a place for reflection has been built to make sure Shisler's dedication to the community is never forgotten.

"It's up to people like us to ensure we honor Bobby's memory and his legacy with an everlasting remembrance," said Thomas Sullivan, a member of 4 Heroes and a retired law enforcement officer.

Shisler was born and raised in Deptford. The 27-year-old died in May last year nearly two months after he was shot.

4 Heroes is a nonprofit organization founded in 2009 to support police, military members, first responders and their families.

Sullivan is also friends with the Shisler family and said the young officer's tragic death hit close to home.

"We want the best for them. We try to comfort them, try to get them through this," Sullivan said.

Over the past few months, 4 Heroes has been working hand-in-hand with Shisler's family in designing the memorial. It's surrounded by benches offering people a place to sit and pause, and a granite monument with pictures from throughout Shisler's life was delivered this week. It's currently covered but will be unveiled this weekend by loved ones during a public ceremony.

CBS Philadelphia

"When we say we want to know and honor his legacy, he was more than just a police officer and that's what this monument really reflects," said Daneen Kressley, who co-founded 4 Heroes with her father.

Members of 4 Heroes say the memorial was a labor of love, which honors the sacrifice Shisler made, and they hope it helps his family begin to heal.

CBS Philadelphia

"Especially for the family, that we ensure that Bobby's memory never fades and we're going to do our best that that doesn't happen," Sullivan said.

The dedication ceremony will take place Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. Organizers are expecting about 200 people from the community.