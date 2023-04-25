Deptford community continues rally around officer Bobby Shisler

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- From blood drives to ice cream socials, the Deptford community is coming together to show support for officer Bobby Shisler.

He was shot in the line of duty more than six weeks ago.

Shisler is a four-year veteran with Deptford Police, and remains hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police say he continues to fight like a warrior.

From big box stores like Walmart to small family-owned restaurants, many businesses are stepping up to support officer Shisler and his family.

The 26-year-old is a life-long Deptford resident and his hometown is proving this is a tight-knit community.

For the past two days, Sean Appenzeller has been opening boxes of blue light bulbs and handing them out for free inside the Deptford Walmart on Cooper Street. He's encouraging the people to light up their homes in blue in support of officer Shisler.

"This police department obviously serves and protects us, so we want to make sure we are giving back in any way possible," Appenzeller said.

It started with a table at customer service, displaying pictures of Shisler and a place for customers to drop off get well cards.

But this week, Appenzeller decided to hand out the light bulbs in an effort to show Deptford is Shisler strong.

"Within the first 12 hours of it being set up, we went through 150 light bulbs and we have about 200 more to go," Appenzeller said.

Shisler was shot in the leg on March 10 and was critically injured during a pedestrian stop in Deptford Township that ended with the suspect dead.

The last update on his condition came six days ago from a post on Deptford police's Facebook page saying Shisler remains in the hospital and continues to fight like a warrior.

"Prayers go along with the medical expertise and they are as important as the medical procedures that Bobby is having now," Rabbi Scott Borsky said.

Borsky, a police chaplain who came together with other clergy members and police officers outside Cooper Hospital last weekend to pray for Shisler's recovery, is encouraging the community to join in to support the officer with a long road ahead.

"There's no better community to support than those who keep us safe," Borksy said.

On Facebook, the Deptford Police Department said the past six weeks have been taxing, but the support from the community is overwhelming.