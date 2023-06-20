Death of officer Bobby Shisler leads to calls for new technology

Death of officer Deptford Bobby Shisler leads to calls for new technology in South Jersey

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- The Gloucester County Police Chiefs Association is calling for every officer in Gloucester County to be outfitted with GPS trackers.

The proposal comes three months after Deptford Police Officer Bobby Shisler died when investigators said he was shot by a suspect during a foot chase.

West Deptford Police Chief John Chambers told CBS Philadelphia there was about a minute during the chase when responding officers couldn't locate Officer Shisler.

He said it's a situation in which every second counts.

"It's crucial, especially if an officer's injured," Chief Chambers said. "We want to get to them as soon as possible to render them aid."

As president of the Gloucester County Police Chiefs Association, Chief Chambers is advocating for trackers to be placed on officers' radios, so they can be quickly found in an emergency.

"Our job as chiefs is to make sure that they have every tool and resource they can to do their job as safely as possible," Chief Chambers said.

He said county leaders are supportive of the proposal, which would be paid for with county tax dollars.

West Deptford Police Sergeant Matt Carroll said many officers he's spoken to are open to wearing trackers.

"Safety is the number one priority," Sgt. Carroll said. "I want to know where all my guys and girls are when they're chasing after somebody, God forbid, something bad happens."

Chief Chambers said in the coming weeks, there will be a meeting between Gloucester County chiefs, officers' unions and county leaders to discuss how to quickly implement GPS trackers in every department.