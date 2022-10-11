Watch CBS News
Blink-182 reunites for 2023 global tour with stop in Hershey, Pennsylvania

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

BALTIMORE - Blink-182 is coming together for a global tour in 2023.

For fans in the Philadelphia area, you will have to travel in order to see them. One of their stops will be at Hersheypark Arena in Hershey, Pennsylvania on May 27. 

The group's most prolific and popular lineup, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker, will all be on stage together for the tour for the first time in nearly a decade.

The pop-punk group, famous for songs like "All the Small Things," "What's My Age Again" and so much more. 

Other tour dates close to the Philadelphia area include New York City on May 19, Brooklyn on May 24 and Baltimore on May 26. 

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Oct. 17

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 11:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

