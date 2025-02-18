Breaking barriers: Mabel "Dolly" Staton's legacy as trailblazer in track and field

Seven decades later, South Jersey's Mabel Staton reflects on her time as an Olympian

At 92, Mabel "Dolly" Landry Staton remains an icon in the track and field world, a trailblazer who broke barriers for both women and African Americans in the sport.

In 1952, she made history as the only American woman to compete in the long jump at the Summer Olympics in Helsinki, Finland. She defied both racism and the limitations of gender in athletics.

Growing up during the Great Depression, Staton faced the challenges of segregation and a society that didn't always believe in women's sports. But from a young age, she showed the world that nothing could hold her back.

"I am not an expert on the Olympics, but I played my part," Staton said from her home in South Jersey.

Her journey to greatness began with a simple walk in the park with her father. As they watched a local race, her father challenged her to race. Staton won after taking up the challenge, setting her on a path leading to Olympic glory.

At 16, Staton recalls being discriminated against on a trip to Texas, where she was forced to sit with "the other colored people" on the train.

She still managed to triumph at the track meet.

"I won the 50 and the long jump," Dolly said. "That's when the girls came and asked if they could join my team. I said, 'Team? I don't have a team.'"

Her dominance on the track led to a historic achievement: Staton joined the first integrated Chicago track team, which opened doors for other athletes.

Staton's ambitions grew as she enrolled at DePaul University to study physical education. DePaul did not have a women's track program. Despite this, she continued to train independently, driven by her Olympic dreams.

After just one year at DePaul, in 1952, Staton qualified for the Olympic Trials in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where she secured her spot as the only American woman in the long jump at the Helsinki Olympics.

"It was not about winning," Staton said. "Being on the Olympic team was not about winning; it was about taking part."

Individual event winners for the final tryouts for the U.S. Olympic women's track and field team pose in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on July 5, 1952. The individual event winners eligible to compete at the Helsinki Olympic games were (left to right, rear) Mae Faggs, 20, of New York, 100-meter; Marjorie Larney, 15, of Brooklyn, javelin; Mabel Landry, 19, of Chicago; broad jump; Catherine Hardy, 22, of Carrollton, Ga., 200 meter; and (left to right, front) Constance Darnowsky, 17, Brooklyn, 80-meter hurdles; Janet Dicks, 20, of Harrisburg, shot put and discus; and Ora Lee Allen, 18, of Chicago, high jump. AP Photo

Staton's performance at the Olympics was nothing short of remarkable. In the preliminary rounds, her jump of 5.88 meters broke the Olympic record, for a short time.

"For about 13 minutes, I had the record by myself. That was funny," Staton said with a laugh.

Staton finished seventh out of 160 athletes, but her legacy was already cemented as a trailblazer.

In 2008, DePaul University recognized Staton as one of its greatest athletes more than half a century after her Olympic appearance.

Reflecting on her legacy, Staton humbly said, "I just wanted to earn the credit that people had given me."

At 92, Staton remains an inspiration. Her achievements are a testament to the power of perseverance and the breaking of barriers, which continue to resonate in the world of athletics today.

Her legacy is one of courage, determination and the power to change the world. One jump at a time.

Editor's note: Mabel Landry Staton died Feb. 20, 2025, her family confirmed. Read her obituary here.