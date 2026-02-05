Pennsylvania students lead Black history celebration at Coatesville Area High School

Students in Chester County took the lead in celebrating Black History Month. They hosted a full day program for their classmates and the community at Coatesville Area Intermediate High School.

The school's program centered on this year's national theme, 100 Years of Black History Observances, and was the result of months of planning and preparation.

The event opened with rhythmic drumming, setting the tone for a celebration of Black history through music, poetry and storytelling. Performances highlighted influential figures and cultural icons who shaped Black history and culture.

Sophomore Charles Robertson stepped into the role of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., delivering a message that reflected both history and personal identity.

"This day is significantly important to me today because it allows me to really, as a student in this school, a Black student in the school, it allows to me to kind of show everyone like, hey, you know, it's great to be a person of color," Robertson said.

The program also paid tribute to trailblazers like Civil Rights activist Rosa Parks, jazz legend Louis Armstrong and renowned poet Maya Angelou.

Sophomore Ronnie Thomas performed the Black National Anthem.

"I think sometimes we focus so heavily on just the hardness and the struggle instead of focusing on the success," Thomas said.

The performances were met with applause from students in attendance, some of whom said the presentations felt deeply personal.

"Everybody's speech, they're all handwritten, so it's like even better because it came from their heart," sophomore Jadyn Rodriguez said.

School administrators said the goal was not only to honor Black history, but to help students see themselves reflected in it.

"They spent tireless time after school, hours sometimes at eight o'clock at night working," Assistant Principal Jamar Alston said. "It was extremely successful, and I'm very proud of them."

The celebration continued into the evening, as the school opened its doors to the community for food, music and fellowship.