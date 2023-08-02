Black Business Month highlights Madelange Laroshe Bridal

CHELTENHAM, Pa. (CBS) -- In our salute to Black-owned businesses CBS Philadelphia is highlighting Madelange Laroshe Bridal.

Madelange Laroshe has wanted to be a fashion designer since she was just a little girl growing up in Haiti.

"Since I was very young, fashion is always something that I like to do," Laroshe said. "My mom and my sister they were seamstresses and watching them at a very young age and that led me to sewing."

She got the sewing bug by watching her family.

"I think about seven years old I made my first doll dress," Laroshe said.

And she never stopped sewing.

She went on to attend fashion school in Haiti and then moved to the U.S. when she was just a teenager. Laroshe continued on her journey by creating bridal dresses at the young age of 16.

"Come from like Haitian background, come to America with no English, no money," Laroshe said.

Now she's living out her wildest dream of owning her own bridal salon in Cheltenham.

"When I thought about opening the bridal shop, my thing was like I wanted to do custom gowns cause there is so many dresses. Many places that sell dresses," she explained. "I was like I want to make it different."

Laroshe masterfully creates one-of-a-kind, stunning dresses for her clients. Every detail is done to perfection.

Ronique Smith sought out a Black-owned business to make a gala dress for her. Plus another beautiful dress that won her a pageant.

"She created this beautiful royal blue gown for me, a detachable skirt that I am absolutely in love with," Smith said.

Smith is always happy to support Black-owned businesses.

"It is important for me to kinda lift up our people," she said. "Lift up the business, the Black-owned businesses in our community."

Madelange works tirelessly with meticulous detail in creating her custom designs. She never loses sight of her humble beginnings and looks forward to the future as a thriving Black-owned business.

"By creating one-of-a-kind wedding dresses, I am happy to be able to support my community and I am here to make everybody's dream come true."