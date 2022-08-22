Police locate Ranger Rover matching description of vehicle involved in Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police recovered a vehicle that may be involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a man riding a bicycle in critical condition. The Range Rover recovered by police has damage to its right-side windshield, bumper and mirror.

The 42-year-old man who was struck remains in extremely critical condition.

Meantime, police have made progress in the investigation, finding the Range Rover about a half mile from the crash site within hours of the hit-and-run.

Philadelphia police confirm this Range Rover with a smashed-in windshield on the right side fits the description of the vehicle officers were searching for in connection to a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning in Rhawnhurst.

Police say they found a 42-year-old man who was riding a bicycle lying in the street around 1 a.m. Monday morning after being struck by a driver who took off. The impact was so powerful, you can see it broke the wheel off the bike that's left mangled.

"It's terrible," Charles Robinson said.

"The wheel separates off the bike. That person got hit very hard. So this person had to be speeding down Bustleton Avenue, had to be," Denine Geist said.

Police say a woman who was riding a bike with the victim is not hurt.

Meantime, people who live around the area say they often see drivers traveling way too fast on busy Bustleton Avenue.

"Flying up and down all day long," James Daniels said. "People are ridiculous, they don't care. I've seen people on the sidewalk. Motorists around here are just nuts."

"I think they travel too fast all over. People gotta wise up and slow down," Blaze Zucaro said.

Within hours of the hit-and-run, an alert Philadelphia police officer on patrol found the Range Rover near Bradford Park. That's about a half mile from the crash scene.

Eyewitness News there as officers from the accident investigation division lined up broken vehicle parts collected at the scene with the vehicle. But police haven't yet said if the vehicle is stolen or if they know who the vehicle belongs to. Police are also still searching for the driver.

"Hopefully, they find them and hopefully the people are OK that are on the bikes," Geist said.

The victim remains in critical condition.

Police say there have been 75 people killed from crashes in Philadelphia so far this year. Someone is killed from a crash in the city about every three days.