2 students among 5 injured in crash involving school bus in Bethlehem Township, Pennsylvania

Two students were among the five people injured in a crash on Tuesday involving a school bus in Bethlehem Township, Pennsylvania, police said.

Police said the crash happened at around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Freemansburg Avenue and Washington Street in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.

According to police, the school bus is owned by Colonial Intermediate Unit 20, which transports special needs students for school districts in the region.

The bus was traveling westbound on Freemansburg Avenue and approaching the intersection when it collided with the rear of another car that was stopped waiting to make a left turn onto Washington Street, police said.

Two students on the bus, a school bus aide, the school bus driver and the driver of the vehicle struck were injured, police said. They were all taken to St. Luke's Hospital – Anderson Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

The school bus and the other vehicle involved in the crash were both damaged, police said.

The crash is under investigation.