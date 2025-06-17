This is the best-run city in the U.S., a new analysis says. See where your city ranks.

More women say they're interested in taking a solo vacation. Here's how to plan your next trip.

There's a whole list of factors that go into keeping a city running smoothly, not least of which is local leadership. In times of turmoil — whether it's a natural disaster, economic crisis or public health issue — Americans turn to their community leaders for answers. But what exactly sets certain places apart?

A new study from financial site WalletHub seeks to answer that question by analyzing data for 148 of the nation's largest cities.

To determine its rankings, WalletHub looked at dozens of metrics that represent a city's "quality of services" across public finances, education, health, safety, infrastructure and more. After scoring cities across these metrics, WalletHub then compared the data against each city's per-capita budget to determine which are run the best.

"The best-run cities in America use their budgets most effectively to provide high-quality financial security, education, health, safety and transportation to their residents," said Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst, wrote in the study. "Many of the top cities also have a very low amount of outstanding government debt per capita, which can prevent financial troubles in the future."

Read on to find out where your city falls on WalletHub's list.

What are the best-run cities?

Provo, Utah, ranks as the best-run city in the U.S., according to the WalletHub study. Home to 115,000 people, the western city is probably best known for its towering mountains and as the birthplace of Brigham Young University.

A constellation of factors pushed Provo to the top of the list, including its robust business growth (5.2%), impressive high school graduation rate (91%), infrastructure and safety ratings, with it the fourth-lowest violent crime rate in the country. The nation's average high school graduation rate stands at 87%.

Trailing Provo at number two and number three are Nampa, Idaho, which stands out due to its low government debt and safety ratings, and Manchester, New Hampshire, respectively. The latter notched points for low pollution levels and steady growth in home values.

Here are the best and worst-run cities, as ranked by WalletHub. You can also search for your city by name in the bar at the top of the chart.