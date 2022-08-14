At least 13 people hospitalized after car crashes into crowd at fundraiser for Nescopeck fire victims

At least 13 people injured after car plows into crowd at benefit for Nescopeck fire victims

BERWICK, Pa. (CBS) -- At least 13 people were injured after a car crashed into a crowd at a benefit for the Nescopeck fire victims in Berwick, Pennsylvania on Saturday. The crash happened outside of the Intoxicology Bar.

Police described the crash as a mass causality incident.

According to our affiliate station, WBRE, the areas around Center Street in Berwick have been shut down.

The Nescopeck fire in Luzerne County killed 10 people, including three children.

There's no word yet on the extent of Saturday night's injuries or if the driver will face any charges.