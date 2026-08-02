18-year-old found dead inside car submerged in Pennsylvania quarry, official says

An 18-year-old man was found dead inside a car submerged in a quarry in Spring Township, Pennsylvania, Sunday, the Berks County Coroner's Office said.

At around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, the Berks County 911 center received a call about a water emergency on the 1000 block of Yeager Boulevard at the former E.J. Breneman Quarry in Spring Township, the coroner's office said.

Officials responded to the scene and found a vehicle submerged in the quarry. The 18-year-old inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at 11:38 a.m., the coroner's office said.

An autopsy for the 18-year-old is scheduled for Monday at Reading Hospital. The coroner's office is withholding his identity until his family is notified.

The 18-year-old's death is under investigation by the Berks County Coroner's Office and the Spring Township Police Department.