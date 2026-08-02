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18-year-old found dead inside car submerged in Pennsylvania quarry, official says

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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An 18-year-old man was found dead inside a car submerged in a quarry in Spring Township, Pennsylvania, Sunday, the Berks County Coroner's Office said. 

At around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, the Berks County 911 center received a call about a water emergency on the 1000 block of Yeager Boulevard at the former E.J. Breneman Quarry in Spring Township, the coroner's office said. 

Officials responded to the scene and found a vehicle submerged in the quarry. The 18-year-old inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at 11:38 a.m., the coroner's office said.

An autopsy for the 18-year-old is scheduled for Monday at Reading Hospital. The coroner's office is withholding his identity until his family is notified.

The 18-year-old's death is under investigation by the Berks County Coroner's Office and the Spring Township Police Department.

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