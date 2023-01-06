Watch CBS News
Bensalem police warns about scam involving jury duty

Digital Brief: Jan. 6, 2023 (AM)
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) –  Bensalem police are warning local residents about a scam. A person is calling residents pretending to be an officer asking for money for an alleged failure to show up for jury duty.

Bensalem police say they "do not collect any money for jury duty nor do (they) collect money over the phone for any other reason."

Police are urging you to spread the information about these calls to friends and family. 

They also offer help if you believe you have been scammed. To report the activity call (215) 633-3719.

