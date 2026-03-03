Fire in Bensalem Township, Pennsylvania, leaves 56-year-old woman dead, officials say

A fire in Bensalem Township, Pennsylvania, early Tuesday morning left a 56-year-old woman dead, officials said.

The fire happened at a house on the 2700 block of Bellview Drive in Bensalem Township at around 2:45 a.m.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the home, and they found the 56-year-old woman inside. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials identified her as Christine Toal.

A male resident at the home was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for evaluation and treatment, officials said.

Crews placed the fire under control before it spread to nearby homes.

No firefighters or other first responders were injured during the blaze, according to officials. The fire is under investigation.

The fire happened hours after another deadly fire in Bucks County.

In Bristol Borough, a fire on the 300 block of Dorrance Street Monday night left a person dead. The cause of that fire is under investigation by the Bucks County Fire Marshal's Office.