Video shows suspect accused of assaulting 2 women on Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia

Police searching for man accused of tackling, punching woman on Ben Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia police released video of a man they believe assaulted two women on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Sunday, Sept. 15.

According to police, at least two women were walking along the 2000 block of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at around 9:45 a.m. when a man tackled one of them to the ground. The suspect then punched the woman in the face and body several times.

Another woman intervened and police said the suspect then pushed her to the ground.

Investigators said a good Samaritan stepped in and the suspect then walked away from the area on 20th Street towards Race Street.

Police said the suspect is described as a 6-foot-3 man with a thin build and was seen on surveillance video wearing sunglasses, a black tank top, black pants and tan shoes while carrying a green bag and a black backpack.

Philadelphia Police Department

Police ask that if you see this man, do not approach him. Call 911 instead or submit a tip to the Philadelphia Police Department by calling or texting 215.686.TIPS (8477).