Ben Franklin Bridge closed Sunday morning for American Cancer Society's Bike-A-Thon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Heads up, drivers! If you have early morning travel plans set for Sunday, you'll want to reroute ahead of time. The Ben Franklin Bridge will be closed from 5:45 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday, cutting off the Delaware River crossing in both directions between New Jersey and Philadelphia.

The bridge will be closed for the American Cancer Society's Bike-A-Thon: Bridge to Beach ride.

PATCO train services and the Ben Franklin Bridge's pedestrian walkway will still be accessible during the closure.

Drivers planning to cross the Ben on Sunday morning should instead take the Walt Whitman Bridge or the Betsy Ross Bridge, or ride PATCO during the closure.

Also, be mindful that several streets in Philadelphia will be closed and several SEPTA bus routes will be detoured for the 2024 Philadelphia Pride March and Festival.