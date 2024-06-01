Watch CBS News
Syndicated Local

Ben Franklin Bridge closed Sunday morning for American Cancer Society's Bike-A-Thon

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

University of the Arts abruptly announces closure; Roots Picnic returns to Philly | Digital Brief
University of the Arts abruptly announces closure; Roots Picnic returns to Philly | Digital Brief 02:37

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Heads up, drivers! If you have early morning travel plans set for Sunday, you'll want to reroute ahead of time. The Ben Franklin Bridge will be closed from 5:45 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday, cutting off the Delaware River crossing in both directions between New Jersey and Philadelphia. 

The bridge will be closed for the American Cancer Society's Bike-A-Thon: Bridge to Beach ride. 

PATCO train services and the Ben Franklin Bridge's pedestrian walkway will still be accessible during the closure.

Drivers planning to cross the Ben on Sunday morning should instead take the Walt Whitman Bridge or the Betsy Ross Bridge, or ride PATCO during the closure.

Also, be mindful that several streets in Philadelphia will be closed and several SEPTA bus routes will be detoured for the 2024 Philadelphia Pride March and Festival.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

First published on June 1, 2024 / 1:26 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.