Head-on crash in Fairmount Park leaves three people hospitalized, police say

By CBS3 Staff

Head-on crash in Fairmount Park leaves three people hospitalized, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Three people were injured in a head-on crash in West Philadelphia. It happened around 2 a.m. on Wednesday at Belmont Mansion and Montgomery Drives in Fairmount Park.

Police say the driver of the Sedan went through the windshield and is in critical condition.

His passenger was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The other driver, in an SUV, is in stable condition.

There's no word yet on the cause of the crash.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 5:48 AM

