2 killed in car crash that led to building fire in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, police say
Bedminster Township police are investigating after two people were killed in a car accident in Pipersville, Bucks County, on Friday.
Police said the collision was between two cars in the area of Quarry and Saw Mill/Old Easton roads. According to police, one of the cars crashed into a parked vehicle and then struck a building that caught fire.
Easton Road is closed between Quarry and Saw Mill/Old Easton roads due to the deadly crash.
Chopper 3 was over the crash scene as emergency officials responded Friday afternoon.
