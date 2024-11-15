2 killed in car crash that led to building fire in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, police say

2 cars collide in Bucks County shutting down portion of Easton Road

Bedminster Township police are investigating after two people were killed in a car accident in Pipersville, Bucks County, on Friday.

Police said the collision was between two cars in the area of Quarry and Saw Mill/Old Easton roads. According to police, one of the cars crashed into a parked vehicle and then struck a building that caught fire.

Easton Road is closed between Quarry and Saw Mill/Old Easton roads due to the deadly crash.

Chopper 3 was over the crash scene as emergency officials responded Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.