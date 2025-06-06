Pennsylvania Game Commission leading search after bear spotted in Bucks County

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has confirmed that a young bear was spotted roaming around Middletown Township. Officials say they plan to safely trap the bear and relocate it.

Middletown Township police said the bear that was first seen Thursday was spotted again Friday at the Our Lady of Grace Cemetery; however, it has since left the area. Ring camera footage from nearby homes has helped track the bear's movements, police said.

Police believe there is likely only one bear, though they are not ruling out the possibility of another.

"We are not trying to kill it," Middletown Township police wrote on social media. "We also don't want it getting hit by a car or hurting someone, so this is the best thing for everyone.

The police department said it planned to use a drone to assist in locating the animal. Students at Maple Point Middle School and Core Creek Elementary were briefly kept indoors out of an abundance of caution during the search. While the township's community park remains open, police said that could change if the bear is seen nearby.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is leading the search and has been monitoring bear activity in the township for the past week. Officials said the region has seen an uptick in young bears traveling alone as they look for a place to settle.

However, not every bear encounter results in relocation. The commission said sometimes they monitor the bears and let them pass through, and other times, when needed, they will step in.

While there are currently no traps set in Middletown, officials said one has been placed in Pennsburg, Montgomery County, where a bear was seen eating mulberries in a tree.

Anyone who sees the bear is urged to call 911 immediately.