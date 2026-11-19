Bear potentially spotted in Lower Moreland Township neighborhood, police say
A potential bear sighting was reported Wednesday in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, prompting police to share safety tips with residents in case of an encounter.
Lower Moreland Township police said a resident on Red Barn Lane in the Albidale neighborhood reported seeing a bear in their yard Wednesday evening.
Authorities said only one bear sighting has been reported so far, but they are sharing tips in case residents encounter the animal:
- Stay calm and don't run
- Back away slowly
- Never approach a bear — keep your distance
- Make noise if it comes close
- Do not attempt to feed or leave food out for a bear
The Pennsylvania Game Commission was notified of the sighting, police said.
Police said bears have been seen in the surrounding communities in the last few years but often move on quickly.