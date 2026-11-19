A potential bear sighting was reported Wednesday in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, prompting police to share safety tips with residents in case of an encounter.

Lower Moreland Township police said a resident on Red Barn Lane in the Albidale neighborhood reported seeing a bear in their yard Wednesday evening.

Authorities said only one bear sighting has been reported so far, but they are sharing tips in case residents encounter the animal:

Stay calm and don't run

Back away slowly

Never approach a bear — keep your distance

Make noise if it comes close

Do not attempt to feed or leave food out for a bear

The Pennsylvania Game Commission was notified of the sighting, police said.



Police said bears have been seen in the surrounding communities in the last few years but often move on quickly.