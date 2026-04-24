A walk in Philadelphia is raising awareness for bladder cancer: "There is hope"

A walk happening in Philadelphia on Saturday will raise awareness for a disease doctors say is often overlooked. It's been life-changing for one family on the Main Line.

Warren Klein was thrilled to be at the Super Bowl when the Eagles won.

"And two days later, I urinate blood," Klein said. "From a hero to a zero, life just changed that quickly."

The Bryn Mawr businessman was diagnosed with advanced bladder cancer. He was 66, in great shape and had no symptoms.

"It was a shock," Klein said. "You don't know what the future brings. If you're going to live or die."

The father of three was treated with surgery and immunotherapy. Now recovering, he's walking and getting ready for the upcoming walk to end bladder cancer.

"Part of my mission now is to raise the awareness, money, research," Klein said.

The walk is sponsored by The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN).

"We're excited to get out there," Dr. Elizabeth Plimack at Fox Chase Cancer Center said.

Plimack says bladder cancer is common.

"It's a cancer a lot of people don't talk about," Plimack said. "They may be embarrassed to talk about."

She says now there's new hope with the recent approval of Inlexzo, a pretzel-shaped device that delivers chemotherapy.

"There are a lot of really good high-tech treatments now that are available that are helping our patients live longer and better," Plimack said.

"We have so much to look forward to," Klein said.

For Klein, the family is planning weddings for two sons, and he wants to advocate for other patients, sharing his story of survival.

"There are options, there is hope," Klein said, "and you just have to keep a positive attitude."

He says cancer is devastating, but he wants people to know it's survivable.

The Philadelphia Walk to End Bladder Cancer happens Saturday morning at Franklin Square Park. The walk begins at 10 a.m.