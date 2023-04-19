Stream our 4 p.m. newscast on CBS News Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're airing a big matchup in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on CBS3 today. But you can watch our 4 p.m. news on our streaming channel, CBS News Philadelphia.

Bayern Munich hosts Manchester City at Allianz Arena in the quarterfinal matchup.

Once coverage of soccer ends, CBS News Philadelphia at 5 p.m. will air on CBS3 and on our streaming platform.

How to watch CBS News Philadelphia on your phone, TV

You can watch the stream in the player above or on the CBS News Philadelphia app.