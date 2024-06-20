Battleship New Jersey heads back to Camden after months of maintenance

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – The Battleship New Jersey has set sail Thursday on her journey home to Camden. The ship had been getting worked on at the Philadelphia Navy Yard and then moved to Paulsboro, New Jersey on Friday, June 14 for additional repairs.

The ship left Thursday at 11 a.m., with a plan to head under the Walt Whitman Bridge around 12:30 p.m. At around 1:20 p.m., the 82-year-old ship should arrive at its welcome home party in Camden.

The Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial said it will be taken by tug boat because it can no longer run on its own power.

The Battleship New Jersey is the longest, fastest and most decorated battleship in the U.S. The ship was a commissioned military vessel from 1938 to 1991, serving through World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War and conflicts in the Middle East.

The battleship spent nearly 12 weeks in dry dock, and another six days docked in Paulsboro. Commissioner Melinda Kane said the work in Paulsboro was meant to extend the ship's lifespan.

"It is an incredible piece of history that completes the Camden Waterfront and we have eagerly been awaiting its return," Kane said.

The Battleship New Jersey Museum and Memorial said the work included removing marine growth on the hull, repainting the hull and inspecting the through-hull openings and other sensitive areas.

Fifteen guests can board the ship during Thursday's sailing for $5,000 each. They have the chance to travel with Steven Halle, the commanding officer of the PCU New Jersey. The PCU New Jersey is the sister ship of the Battleship New Jersey.

Anyone who did not get the chance to be on board can join the celebration in Camden for a $10 donation. It is set to have food trucks, live music, carnival games and more. The welcome home party will be held at Battleship New Jersey at 100 Clinton Street, Camden, N.J.