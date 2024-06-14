Battleship New Jersey arrives in Paulsboro after nearly 3 months of work at Philadelphia Navy Yard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After nearly three months, the Battleship New Jersey is back on the water after leaving the Navy Yard Friday morning.

It took nearly 12 weeks and tons of material to get the battleship ready for the water again. Marshall Spevak, CEO of the Battleship New Jersey said it was a bittersweet day.

"An incredible amount of work has gone into this project. We started with three major projects. We ended up with five major projects, such as the things you would find on the hull of an Iowa-class battleship that hasn't been seen in 35 years. But, it was successful. They were able to do it with our partners here at the shipyard who were just incredible to us."

Spevak also spoke about the emotions of having completed the refurbishment of the ship.

"This was really a once-in-a-generation experience for many of us, and we're just so happy that we could do it to make sure that we keep this artifact going and make sure that we're continuing on to live by the legacy of the Marines and the sailors who served aboard her."

After stopping in Paulsboro, N.J., the Battleship New Jersey will arrive at her home berth in Camden on Thursday, June 20.

Fans interested in going along for that ride can do so with a $5,000 donation. Rides along with the Battleship are also available on the Spirit of Philadelphia and the Rendezvous.

Tickets for both of those rides go for $110. Children younger than 2 years old can board free.