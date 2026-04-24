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Bat found in Haddonfield attic tests positive for rabies, 3 cats exposed, Camden County health officials say

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Tom Dougherty
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.
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A bat found in the attic of a home in Haddonfield, New Jersey, tested positive for rabies, according to Camden County's health department.

The health department says the bat was found in a resident's home on April 18. They say the residents were able to safely contain the bat, and animal control removed the winged mammal. The bat was then tested for rabies.

Test results came back positive for rabies Friday, the health department said. They say there were no human exposures, but three cats were exposed to the bat. The cats were vaccinated and received a rabies booster shot, according to the health department.

The cats will be confined and under observation for 45 days, the health department said.

The health department said the residents and animal control were notified.

Health officials recommend that pet owners ensure their animals are up to date on vaccinations and seek veterinary assistance immediately if they're bitten or scratched by a wild animal.

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