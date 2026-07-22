Proud piece of botanical history blooming at Bartram's Garden in Philadelphia

A proud piece of botanical history is blooming in Philadelphia, and it's the home of horticulture, weddings, celebrations and even the country's oldest ginkgo tree.

Tucked away on Philadelphia's west side along the shores of the Schuylkill River, you'll find Bartram's Garden, a magical portal back in time and the oldest surviving botanical garden in the U.S. It was planted before the nation's birth, and it is still thriving today.

Before any of the Founding Fathers were even born, the plot of land became part of U.S. history.

"In 1728, John Bartram, who was a Quaker farmer, bought about 100 acres of land here along the tidal Schuylkill River," Caroline Winschel, the director of development and communications at Bartram's Garden, said. "At that time, this was farmland for the city of Philadelphia. But he was also fascinated by gardening."

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Bartram traveled across North America for months at a time collecting plants and seeds. Many of these were boxed up and sold to collectors in England and Europe. Historians say King George III was so impressed he dubbed Bartram the Royal Botanist.

"There are places where you can walk through and see how our horticulturists today are still working with the same plants that the Bartram family was studying and learning about in the 1700s," Winschel said.

The only place in Philadelphia where you can stand along the tidal portion of the Schuylkill River is in one of Bartram's Garden's six locations. A new connector to the Schuylkill River Trail is set to open later this year.

One of garden's highlights is a Franklinia tree.

"They are extinct in the wild. They exist in gardens and arboretums all around the world because of Bartram's Garden," Winschel said. "You'll see these big, white, creamy blossoms. They smell really good."

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There are endless flowerbeds, fruit orchards, herb gardens and a private community farm known as Sankofa, which honors the ancestors and traditions of ancient African farming.

Towering above all are ancient trees, including a yellowwood tree and the famous ginkgo tree.

"This is the oldest ginkgo tree in North America," Winschel said. It was planted in 1785.

A walk along the winding paths will take you past the Bartram's original stone house and the oldest barn in Philadelphia, making a day at the garden the perfect place to get lost in history and relax in nature.

The garden is open year-round to the public, and best of all, it is free to visit.