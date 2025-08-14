Airport shuttle involved in crash on Bartram Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia

An airport shuttle was involved in a crash Thursday morning on Bartram Avenue, not far from Philadelphia International Airport.

The accident happened sometime before noon Thursday in the 8900 block of Bartram Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Video from Chopper 3 shows a blue car virtually cut in half, and the front of the airport shuttle is severely damaged.

There's no word on injuries or what led to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.