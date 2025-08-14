Watch CBS News
Airport shuttle involved in crash on Bartram Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia

By
Tom Dougherty
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.
Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

An airport shuttle was involved in a crash Thursday morning on Bartram Avenue, not far from Philadelphia International Airport.

The accident happened sometime before noon Thursday in the 8900 block of Bartram Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Video from Chopper 3 shows a blue car virtually cut in half, and the front of the airport shuttle is severely damaged.

There's no word on injuries or what led to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

