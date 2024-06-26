Barstool founder Dave Portnoy places $200K bet on Philadelphia Phillies to win the World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Postseason baseball is still months away, but Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is betting the Philadelphia Phillies will raise the MLB Commissioner's Trophy come October.

On Tuesday, Portnoy posted on X that he placed a $200,000 bet on Philadelphia to win the 2024 World Series. If he wagers right, Portnoy is looking at a $1.4 million payout.

Back in April, Portnoy placed a $150,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the 2024 Stanley Cup, which would've won him $1.2 million. The Florida Panthers ended up besting Edmonton 2-1 Monday night in Game 7 to win the franchise's first ever championship.

"The streak ended last night. I can't be mad at the Oilers. They gave it a great run," Portnoy said in his post about the new Phillies bet. "Now it's time to start a new streak."

And while we can't predict what will happen in the back half of the regular season, Portnoy's faith in the Phils isn't coming out of left field.

The Phillies have been dominant heading into July and currently lead the National League with 52 wins and 27 losses. As of June 26, Philadelphia is sitting second behind the 51-26 Cleveland Guardians in all of major league baseball, but Cleveland has played two fewer games than the Phillies so far.

Earlier this month, the Phillies celebrated the official retirement of pitcher and 2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels. A player familiar with the makings of a championship team, Hamels said he believes the current Phillies squad has what it takes to bring the next World Series parade to Broad Street.

"They have it," Hamels said. "In that clubhouse, you see the fun that they're having, the confidence they all have in each other. You see the similarities [to 2008], but they are their own team."

"When they go after something and they know they're ready, they get the right people, the right pieces. That's what Philly always does."

The Phillies wrap up their road series against the Detroit Tigers Wednesday at 1:10 p.m.