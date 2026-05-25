6 hurt when boat strikes marker in Barnegat Bay near Long Beach Island, New Jersey, police say

Six people were hurt when a boat struck a day marker in Barnegat Bay in New Jersey Monday evening, police say.

Shortly before 5:45 p.m., the boat struck the marker near Long Beach Island, causing two people to fall off, New Jersey State Police said. Those two people were taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Four other people who were on the boat at the time of the crash were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries, police said.

State police are investigating the incident.