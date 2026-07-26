Boat crash in Barnegat Bay leaves man dead, 3 other people injured, New Jersey State Police say

A 26-year-old man died, and three other people were injured when a boat crashed into a channel marker in Barnegat Bay in Toms River Township, Ocean County, New Jersey State Police said Sunday.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday in Barnegat Bay when a 32-foot Boston Whaler traveling through the Intracoastal Waterway struck a channel marker, according to state police.

NJSP identified the 26-year-old man who died in the crash as Michael T. Bereheiko of Green Brook, New Jersey.

NJSP said after the crash, 39-year-old Kevin Wells, of Warren, New Jersey, drove the Boston Whaler to a residence on Silver Lagoon Drive in Toms River Township, where emergency personnel provided aid.

According to NJSP, Bereheiko was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Two 27-year-old men — Steven Pochick and Nicholas Cherasaro — both sustained serious injuries in the crash, NJSP said. Pochick is from Green Brook, while Cherasaro is from North Plainfield, New Jersey, NJSP said.

Sarah Stulh, 24, of Bayville, New Jersey, sustained minor injuries in the crash, NJSP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Earlier in July, two kids were killed in a boat crash in Barnegat Bay.