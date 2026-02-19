Watch CBS News
New Jersey barber accused of putting cameras in barbershop bathroom, police say

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

A New Jersey barbershop employee is facing charges after allegedly placing cameras in the shop's bathroom, police said. 

The owner of Gino's Barbershop on Bridgeton Pike contacted the Mantua Police Department on Feb. 13 to report that a "spy camera" had been discovered in the restroom of the business, police said on social media

With help from the owner, detectives investigated and identified the suspect as a barber, 55-year-old Richard Doerrmann, of Mickleton, New Jersey. 

Detectives searched the suspect's home and electronic devices, according to police. 

Doerrmann faces multiple invasion of privacy charges.

