Atlantic City's $22 million project to rebuild Baltic Avenue Canal, prevent flooding is underway

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Atlantic City began construction this year on a $22 million project to rebuild the Baltic Avenue Canal in order to protect the city from persistent flooding.

As part of the project, the city will install six pumps on Atlantis Avenue to push out water from the underground tunnel into the waterways of the back bay during major flood events.

Crews will also install screening systems to prevent litter from entering the back bay.

The canal, which was built in 1912, is connected to hundreds of storm drains, and it's supposed to remove floodwaters from much of the city.

However, city consultant Jim Rutala said it isn't up to the job anymore.

"Today with rising sea level and all the different changes," Rutala said. "It takes a more sophisticated system to move stormwater."

CBS News Philadelphia first explored in July 2023 how scientists from Rutgers University found the water surrounding Atlantic City is rising faster than the rest of the world because of both climate change and a sinking coastline.

During storms and high tides, the city becomes more at risk of flooding, which leads to hazardous conditions for people and property damage.

"This project is going to improve the quality of life for residents," Rutala said.

Above the canal, along Baltic Avenue, Frank Gilliam and Jeremiah Williams said they didn't know the canal existed, but they liked the idea of investing in rebuilding the canal.

"Flooding, it makes a problem for a lot of people. You walk around, see people's cars getting stuck in water and things of that nature," Williams said. "So, I think that's a very smart idea."

Gilliam added, "I think it's a great investment. Our city's not the biggest, so a lot of people don't have cars, so they tend to walk around, so it's just hard to walk around in water."

Rutala said the canal is expected to be completed next summer.