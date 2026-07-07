Social media influencer Ayzia J dies in crash on Route 55 in New Jersey: "She had a beautiful spirit"

Ayzia J. Toledo, a social media influencer from the Philadelphia region with thousands of followers, died in a crash on Route 55 Sunday night in Deptford Township, New Jersey State Police said.

Toledo, who went by Ayzia J on social media, had more than 250,000 followers on TikTok and another 86,000 on Instagram.

"Ayzia was deeply loved by her family, cherished by her close friends, and admired by many throughout her community," a GoFundMe for her reads in part. "She had a beautiful spirit, a vibrant personality, and a way of making everyone around her feel seen, valued, and loved. Anyone who had the privilege of knowing Ayzia knew how special she truly was. She was building an incredible future for herself, making a meaningful impact and creating a growing presence across social media platforms."

New Jersey State Police said Toledo was driving a BMW on Route 55 southbound in Deptford Township, Gloucester County, when she lost control of the vehicle. The BMW went off the road, overturned and struck a tree, according to state police.

Toledo was pronounced dead after the crash, state police said.

Henrietta F. Carter, a 22-year-old woman from Darby, Pennsylvania, was in the front passenger seat and also died in the crash, state police said. A person in the backseat suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to state police.

The crash remains under investigation.