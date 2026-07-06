2 killed in crash on Route 55 in Deptford Township, New Jersey State Police say

New Jersey State Police are investigating a crash in Deptford Township, Gloucester County, that left two people dead and another injured over the weekend.

State police responded to the crash on Route 55 late Sunday night. The driver of the car, identified as 22-year-old Ayzia J. Toledo, of Bristol, Pennsylvania, lost control of the car, which then ran off the road, flipped and struck a tree, police said.

Henrietta F. Carter, also 22, was in the passenger seat. Both Toledo and Carter, who is from Darby, Pennsylvania, were killed.

Police said a third passenger who was sitting in the back of the car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

No other cars appear to have been involved in the crash.

Jackson Breslin wrote this article for CBS News Philadelphia.