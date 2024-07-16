2-month-old baby dies after left inside hot car in Ocean County, New Jersey

Warning issued for parents to not leave child in car amid hottest stretch of the year

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) -- An 8-week-old baby girl died after being left inside a hot car in Lakewood Township, New Jersey, Monday afternoon, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said 28-year-old Avraham Chaitovsky of Jackson Township was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child in connection with his baby's death.

Lakewood Township police officers were sent to the area of New Egypt Road for "a pediatric patient in cardiac arrest," the Prosecutor's Office said. Once they arrived, officers said they found Hatzolah Medical Services performing life-saving measures to the 8-week-old baby girl.

Unfortunately, the measures were unsuccessful and the baby was pronounced dead at the scene, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Investigators with the Prosecutor's Office, Lakewood Township Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff's Office discovered Chaitovsky's daughter, the baby girl, had been left alone in the hot car for an extended period.

"The act of leaving the infant in the car unattended for such a long period of time was the cause and manner of the infant's death," the news release read in part.

Because of the heat and humidity, on Monday, an excessive heat warning was issued through Wednesday morning. The combination of the heat and humidity made many areas across the Delaware Valley feel like 103-106 degrees.

Chaitovsky was taken into custody and remanded to the Ocean County Jail in Toms River, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

So far, 11 children have died this year after being left in hot cars, according to the nonprofit Kids And Car Safety.